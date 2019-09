Thousands of people fled areas of the Bahamas Saturday that were devastated by the deadly Hurricane Dorian, Reuters reports.

Details: The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol said it had processed the first mass evacuations from the Bahamas in West Palm Beach, Florida, with the arrival of 1,435 passengers in West Palm Beach, Florida, from Abaco and Grand Bahama Islands on Saturday morning. Many residents have also been evacuated to the Bahamas capital Nassau, per the New York Times.