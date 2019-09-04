In photos: Hurricane Dorian's "apocalyptic" aftermath in the Bahamas

The devastation Hurricane Dorian inflicted on the Bahamas is beginning to emerge as a massive rescue and recovery effort gets into full swing.
The big picture: 43 people in the Bahamas have died, but officials anticipate the death toll will rise, reports AP. Dorian stalled over the Bahamas after hitting the islands as a Category 5 storm before being downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane as it began to pull away Tuesday. The HeadKnowles Foundation's Lia Head-Rigby told Al Jazeera of the Abaco Islands: "It's total devastation. It's decimated. Apocalyptic."
Residents of an area destroyed by Hurricane Dorian ask for food and water from rescue volunteers in Marsh Harbour, Abaco Island, Bahamas. Photo: Fernando Llano/AP The remains of Grand Bahama International Airport in Freeport. CNN reports the walls have gone and "the ceiling has come crashing." Photo: Yasmin Rigby//AFP/Getty Images Damage on Great Abaco Island. Officials say 17 of those confirmed dead were from the Abaco islands and 3 from Grand Bahama, the Nassau Guardian reports. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images Abaco properties Preliminary reports show some 76,000 Bahamians have been impacted and more than 13,000 houses damaged or destroyed, per the American Red Cross. Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images U.S. Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crews deployed to Andros Island to help with medical evacuations capture Dorian's devastation on Monday. Photo: U.S. Coast Guard/Twitter Marsh Harbour was hit hard. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images The U.S. Coast has been capturing the devastation on the Bahamas while helping with recovery efforts. Photo: Adam Stanton/US Coast Guard via Getty Images A flooded downtown street in the Bahamas capital, Nassau. Photo: Lucy Worboys/AFP/Getty Images First responders escort an injured person from Abaco Island after the U.S. Coast Guard evacuated people from the island on Tuesday. Photo: Jose Jimenez/Getty Images The damage on Abaco Island. Photo: HeadKnowles Foundation via Getty Images U.S. Coast Guard Vice Adm. Scott Buschman (L) and Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis (C) prepare to go on a reconnaissance flight to Abaco Island. Photo: Jose Jimenez/Getty Images The National Emergency Management Agency in Nassau. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images
Editor's note: This article has been updated with more images.
