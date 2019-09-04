Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

In photos: Hurricane Dorian's "apocalyptic" aftermath in the Bahamas

People trying to evacuate the Bahamas
People wait in Marsh Harbour Port to be evacuated to Nassau. Photo: Gonzalo Gaudenzi/AP

The devastation Hurricane Dorian inflicted on the Bahamas is beginning to emerge as a massive rescue and recovery effort gets into full swing.

The big picture: 43 people in the Bahamas have died, but officials anticipate the death toll will rise, reports AP. Dorian stalled over the Bahamas after hitting the islands as a Category 5 storm before being downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane as it began to pull away Tuesday. The HeadKnowles Foundation's Lia Head-Rigby told Al Jazeera of the Abaco Islands: "It's total devastation. It's decimated. Apocalyptic."

Residents of an area destroyed by Hurricane Dorian ask for food and water from rescue volunteers in Bahamas.
Residents of an area destroyed by Hurricane Dorian ask for food and water from rescue volunteers in Marsh Harbour, Abaco Island, Bahamas. Photo: Fernando Llano/AP
Debris left by Hurricane Dorian litters Grand Bahama International Airport in Freeport
The remains of Grand Bahama International Airport in Freeport. CNN reports the walls have gone and "the ceiling has come crashing." Photo: Yasmin Rigby//AFP/Getty Images
An aerial view of damage caused by Hurricane Dorian is seen on Great Abaco Island on September 4
Damage on Great Abaco Island. Officials say 17 of those confirmed dead were from the Abaco islands and 3 from Grand Bahama, the Nassau Guardian reports. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images
An aerial view of damage caused by Hurricane Dorian is seen on Great Abaco Island
Abaco properties Preliminary reports show some 76,000 Bahamians have been impacted and more than 13,000 houses damaged or destroyed, per the American Red Cross. Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images
Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crews, forward deployed to Andros Island, conduct medical evacuations in support of search and rescue and humanitarian aid in the Bahamas
U.S. Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crews deployed to Andros Island to help with medical evacuations capture Dorian's devastation on Monday. Photo: U.S. Coast Guard/Twitter
An aerial view of damage caused by Hurricane Dorian is seen in Marsh Harbour on Great Abaco Island
Marsh Harbour was hit hard. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images
An aerial view of the Bahamas from a Coast Guard Elizabeth City C-130 aircraft
The U.S. Coast has been capturing the devastation on the Bahamas while helping with recovery efforts. Photo: Adam Stanton/US Coast Guard via Getty Images
View of a flooded street in downtown Nassau on September 3
A flooded downtown street in the Bahamas capital, Nassau. Photo: Lucy Worboys/AFP/Getty Images
First responders escort an injured person from Hurricane Dorian devastated Abaco Island at the Odyssey Avaiation after US CoastGuard evacuated people from Island
First responders escort an injured person from Abaco Island after the U.S. Coast Guard evacuated people from the island on Tuesday. Photo: Jose Jimenez/Getty Images
Damage is seen from Hurricane Dorian on Abaco Island on September 3, 2019 in the Bahamas.
The damage on Abaco Island. Photo: HeadKnowles Foundation via Getty Images
Bahamas Prime Minister Hubbert Minnis (C) and US Coast Guard Admiral Scott A. Buschman (L) prepare to board a US Coast Guard plane for a reconnaissance flight to Abaco Island
U.S. Coast Guard Vice Adm. Scott Buschman (L) and Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis (C) prepare to go on a reconnaissance flight to Abaco Island. Photo: Jose Jimenez/Getty Images
People talk outside the National Emergence Managment Agency while waiting for an update regarding Hurricane Dorian on September 3, 2019, in Nassau, New Providence
The National Emergency Management Agency in Nassau. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more images.

