In photos: Hurricane Dorian's "apocalyptic" aftermath in the Bahamas

The devastation Hurricane Dorian inflicted on the Bahamas is beginning to emerge as a massive rescue and recovery effort gets into full swing.

The big picture: 43 people in the Bahamas have died, but officials anticipate the death toll will rise, reports AP. Dorian stalled over the Bahamas after hitting the islands as a Category 5 storm before being downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane as it began to pull away Tuesday. The HeadKnowles Foundation's Lia Head-Rigby told Al Jazeera of the Abaco Islands: "It's total devastation. It's decimated. Apocalyptic."