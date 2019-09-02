The big picture: Dorian was downgraded to a Category 3 storm early Tuesday, but the National Hurricane Center warns it's it'll remain a powerful hurricane for the next couple of days. States of emergency have been declared in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.

In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said in a statement Sunday night that mandatory evacuation orders had been issued for coastal areas of Palm Beach, Martin and St. Lucie counties. St. Johns, Brevard and Volusia counties were issuing evacuation orders on Monday. Tolls were suspended on Florida’s Turnpike and selected toll roads across the state.

The threat of Dorian prompted airlines to cancel hundreds of flights in the U.S. Monday, mostly in Florida, which is already feeling the force of Dorian's winds. Major airports and attractions in the state were due to close on Tuesday.

Orlando International Airport will close on Tuesday, and much of Disney World will close Tuesday afternoon, per CNN.

In Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam (D) declared the state of emergency on Monday "in advance of Hurricane Dorian’s effects on southeastern Virginia, anticipated to begin Thursday." Airlines had by 4:30 p.m. ET canceled about 1,275 Monday flights within, into, or out of the U.S., according to flight tracker FlightAware. Most of the cancellations were in Florida.

In South Carolina, Gov. Henry McMaster (R) ordered mandatory evacuations for coastal counties, effective Monday. He also ordered school and state government office closures in coastal counties, his office said in a statement.

In Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp (R) tweeted Sunday, "Starting noon tomorrow, individuals east of I-95 in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Glynn, Liberty, and McIntosh Counties must evacuate due to Hurricane Dorian."

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency and the state Transport Department "will start westerly contraflow on I-16 at 8 AM on Tuesday, Sept. 3," Kemp said, as he urged residents to "stay vigilant and be safe."

In North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper (D) declared a state of emergency on Sunday for all 100 counties to mobilize state resources and enable state and local governments to seek federal aid, he said in a statement.

In photos: Preparing for Dorian's wrath

A Highland Beach police officer checks drivers' IDs as he only allows residents to enter the Highland Beach area in preparation for Hurricane Dorian on Monday. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A woman seeks cover from wind, blowing sand and rain whipped up by Hurricane Dorian as she walks on the beach on Cocoa Beach, Florida. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security begins opening emergency shelters in 6 counties on Monday. Photo: GEMA/HS/Twitter

People place shutters over the windows of a store in Riviera Beach, Florida, Sunday in case Hurricane Dorian hits the area. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Sonya Temeloski gets caught in the rain and wind in Florida on Sunday, as Dorian crawls toward the state. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The Humane Society of the Treasure Coast boards animals in Fort Pierce, Florida, whose owners are under evacuation. Photo: Adam DelGiudice/AFP/Getty Images