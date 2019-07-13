Without making landfall, Hurricane Barry (previously Tropical Storm Barry) has already caused preemptive evacuations, power outages, heavy rains, Coast Guard rescues and power outages across Louisiana — and it's expected to get worse.

Threat level: The National Weather Service says this "life-threatening storm surge" will cause flash flooding in Louisiana and Mississippi's coastal areas as it continues to move slowly inland. New Orleans already flooded on Wednesday, with as much as 7 inches of rain. Barry will be a Katrina-level test for the city's refurbished levee system.