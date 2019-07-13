Without making landfall, Hurricane Barry (previously Tropical Storm Barry) has already caused preemptive evacuations, power outages, heavy rains, Coast Guard rescues and power outages across Louisiana — and it's expected to get worse.
Threat level: The National Weather Service says this "life-threatening storm surge" will cause flash flooding in Louisiana and Mississippi's coastal areas as it continues to move slowly inland. New Orleans already flooded on Wednesday, with as much as 7 inches of rain. Barry will be a Katrina-level test for the city's refurbished levee system.
What's happening: Up to 2 feet of rain is likely to fall in parts of Louisiana as Barry gathers onshore. This rain could overwhelm New Orleans' pumping systems and cause a repeat of Wednesday morning's flash flood emergency.
- The rain, combined with a surge of 3–5 feet from the incoming storm, could cause the Mississippi River to rise to near or above 20 feet in New Orleans.
- The river levees protecting the city are 20 feet high, and haven't been tested in this way. (Hurricane Katrina in 2005 caused failures in the city's storm surge protection system.)
- To prepare for this storm, New Orleans sealed its flood gates in the Hurricane Risk Reduction System for the first time, the governor said.
