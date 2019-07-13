Tropical Storm Barry made landfall in Louisiana on Saturday following preemptive evacuations, power outages, heavy rains and Coast Guard rescues across the state.

Threat level: The National Weather Service forecasts Barry's "life-threatening storm surge" will cause flash flooding along Louisiana and Mississippi's coasts as it continues to move inland. Sustained rain through the weekend is projected to push some Louisiana rivers to near record-setting flood stages. NOAA forecasts the Tchefuncte River — which feeds into Lake Pontchartrain, just outside New Orleans — will reach 30 feet by 2 pm Monday.