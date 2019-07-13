New: A weekly newsletter about the trends shaping cities

Barry set to push Louisiana rivers to near record-setting flood stages

This image shows flood gates in New Oreleans
Lake Pontchartrain flood gates on July 12. Photo: Seth Herald/AFP/Getty Images

Tropical Storm Barry made landfall in Louisiana on Saturday following preemptive evacuations, power outages, heavy rains and Coast Guard rescues across the state.

Threat level: The National Weather Service forecasts Barry's "life-threatening storm surge" will cause flash flooding along Louisiana and Mississippi's coasts as it continues to move inland. Sustained rain through the weekend is projected to push some Louisiana rivers to near record-setting flood stages. NOAA forecasts the Tchefuncte River — which feeds into Lake Pontchartrain, just outside New Orleans — will reach 30 feet by 2 pm Monday.

The impact: Barry, which was downgraded from a Category 1 hurricane as it made landfall, will be the most challenging test for New Orleans' levee system since it was rebuilt following Katrina in 2005.

What's happening: Between 10 and 20 inches of rain are forecast to fall Saturday alone. This rain could overwhelm New Orleans' pumping systems and cause a repeat of Wednesday morning's flash flood emergency.

  • The rain, combined with a storm surge of 3 to 5 feet, could cause the Mississippi River to rise near or above 20 feet in New Orleans. NOAA forecasts the Tangipahoa River — which feeds into Lake Pontchartrain — to reach 21 feet by 2 pm Tuesday.
  • The river levees protecting the city are 20 feet high and haven't been tested like this since the Army Corps rebuilt them after Katrina. Levee breaches during the 2005 hurricane caused devastation because of New Orleans' poor storm surge system.
  • In Baton Rouge, the flood danger is high: NOAA forecasts the Amite River in Denham Springs to hit 41 feet by 3 pm Tuesday and the Comite River to break a record 34.5 feet by 3 pm Monday.
  • To prepare for Barry, New Orleans sealed its flood gates in the Hurricane Risk Reduction System for the first time, the governor said.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

