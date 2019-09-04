Dorian's death toll climbs in Bahamas as 3,500 flee worst-hit islands

Former Hurricane Dorian's death toll in the Bahamas has risen to 50, Health Minister Duane Sands told NBC News.
The latest: 3,500 people have been evacuated from Abaco and Grand Bahama to New Providence, the Nassau Guardian reported Monday. Many are still missing and thousands are now homeless.
The big picture: Passenger planes, cruise liners and government boats and ships have been transporting evacuees to Nassau, the Bahamas' capital, and Florida, per the BBC.
- USAID director Mark Green told reporters Sunday after surveying the areas hit hardest by former Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas that the aftermath was comparable to that of a nuclear explosion, Reuters footage shows.
"What I was struck by was struck by was the focused nature of the devastation. There are parts of Abaco and the Bahamas that don't show a great deal of damage, and then there are clusters and communities that were devastated, almost as though nuclear bombs were dropped on them."
How the U.S. is helping: The United States Coast Guard has been assisting with recovery operations and conducting medical evacuations and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection has been processing evacuees in Florida.
- More than 47 metric tons of USAID supplies have arrived in the Bahamas fromto help an estimated 44,000 people, Green tweeted.
Background: Dorian first made landfall in the Bahamas on Sept 1. It stalled for about a day just north of Grand Bahama before being downgraded to a Category 2 as it moved away last Tuesday, leaving the islands "decimated."
In photos: Dorian's devastating impact on the Bahamas
Editor's note: This article has been updated with more details.
Go deeper: