Dorian's death toll climbs in Bahamas as 3,500 flee worst-hit islands

The big picture: Passenger planes, cruise liners and government boats and ships have been transporting evacuees to Nassau, the Bahamas' capital, and Florida, per the BBC.

USAID director Mark Green told reporters Sunday after surveying the areas hit hardest by former Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas that the aftermath was comparable to that of a nuclear explosion, Reuters footage shows.

"What I was struck by was struck by was the focused nature of the devastation. There are parts of Abaco and the Bahamas that don't show a great deal of damage, and then there are clusters and communities that were devastated, almost as though nuclear bombs were dropped on them."

How the U.S. is helping: The United States Coast Guard has been assisting with recovery operations and conducting medical evacuations and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection has been processing evacuees in Florida.

More than 47 metric tons of USAID supplies have arrived in the Bahamas fromto help an estimated 44,000 people, Green tweeted.

Background: Dorian first made landfall in the Bahamas on Sept 1. It stalled for about a day just north of Grand Bahama before being downgraded to a Category 2 as it moved away last Tuesday, leaving the islands "decimated."

In photos: Dorian's devastating impact on the Bahamas

Dejani Louistan, who was displaced by Dorian, with the only belongings she managed to salvage in the Mudd neighborhood of Marsh Harbour. Photo: Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Residents work on a roof in the "Mudd" neighborhood of Marsh Harbour, Great Abaco. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

The remains of a home on Elbow Key Island. Photo: Jose Jimenez/Getty Images

Eludieu Jnnoel collects rubble and debris from damaged homes in Hope Town, Bahamas. Photo: Jose Jimenez/Getty Images

Residents await evacuation at a dock in Marsh Harbour on Saturday. The U.S. Coast Guard is conducting medical evacuations. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Residents of an area destroyed by Hurricane Dorian ask for food and water from rescue volunteers in Marsh Harbour, Abaco Island. Photo: Fernando Llano/AP

The remains of Grand Bahama International Airport in Freeport. CNN reports the walls have gone and "the ceiling has come crashing." Photo: Yasmin Rigby/AFP/Getty Images

Damage on Great Abaco Island. Officials say 17 of those confirmed dead were from the Abaco islands and 3 from Grand Bahama, the Nassau Guardian reports. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Abaco properties Preliminary reports show some 76,000 Bahamians have been impacted and more than 13,000 houses damaged or destroyed, per the American Red Cross. Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

U.S. Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crews deployed to Andros Island to help with medical evacuations capture Dorian's devastation on Monday. Photo: U.S. Coast Guard/Twitter

Marsh Harbour was hit hard. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

The U.S. Coast has been capturing the devastation on the Bahamas while helping with recovery efforts. Photo: Adam Stanton/US Coast Guard via Getty Images

A flooded downtown street in the Bahamas capital, Nassau. Photo: Lucy Worboys/AFP/Getty Images

First responders escort an injured person from Abaco Island after the U.S. Coast Guard evacuated people from the island on Tuesday. Photo: Jose Jimenez/Getty Images

The damage on Abaco Island. Photo: HeadKnowles Foundation via Getty Images

U.S. Coast Guard Vice Adm. Scott Buschman (L) and Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis (C) prepare to go on a reconnaissance flight to Abaco Island. Photo: Jose Jimenez/Getty Images

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more details.

Go deeper: