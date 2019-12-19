In photos: House votes to impeach Trump

Stories

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi presides over Resolution 755, Articles of Impeachment Against President Donald J. Trump
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi presides over the articles of impeachment against President Trump Wednesday. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The House voted largely along party lines to impeach President Trump Wednesday night for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress after a daylong debate. Here's how the drama unfolded for Republicans and Democrats, in photos.

The vote count is projected on the walls of the House of Representatives
The count is projected on the walls of the House of Representatives as Pelosi presides over voting on the second article of impeachment. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) (L) shakes hand with Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) as she presides over the House of Representatives as they vote on the second article of impeachment
Pelosi and Republican Rep. Mark Meadows as during the vote on the second article. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Representative Jeff Van Drew chats with colleagues
Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who's expected to switch from the Democrats to the Republicans and who opposed both articles of impeachment, speaks with colleagues in the House. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
Republican Whip Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) speaks on the floor as House of Representatives
Republican Whip Rep. Steve Scalise speaks on the House floor as during vote on the second article. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
ep. Jim Jordan, (R-OH) is seen following the House of Representatives vote to impeach President Donald Trump on December 18
Republican Rep. Jim Jordan following the vote. Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images
People watch the impeachment debate in Times Square on December 18, 2019 in New York
People watch the impeachment debate in New York City's Times Square. Photo: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
Chairman of House Intelligence Committee Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) does a television interview after the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff gives a TV interview after the House voted to impeach Trump. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Pelosi with (L-R) Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal (D-MA), Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel (D-NY) and other committee chairs
Pelosi is flanked by Schiff to her left and, to her right,Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal and Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel immediately after the vote. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
President Donald Trump speaks during a Keep America Great Rally at Kellogg Arena December 18
President Trump rallies Michigan supporters as the impeachment vote is held. Photo: Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images

Editor's note: This article will be updated with more photos throughout the night.

