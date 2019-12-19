In photos: House votes to impeach Trump

The House voted largely along party lines to impeach President Trump Wednesday night for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress after a daylong debate. Here's how the drama unfolded for Republicans and Democrats, in photos.
The count is projected on the walls of the House of Representatives as Pelosi presides over voting on the second article of impeachment. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Pelosi and Republican Rep. Mark Meadows as during the vote on the second article. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who's expected to switch from the Democrats to the Republicans and who opposed both articles of impeachment, speaks with colleagues in the House. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images Republican Whip Rep. Steve Scalise speaks on the House floor as during vote on the second article. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Republican Rep. Jim Jordan following the vote. Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images People watch the impeachment debate in New York City's Times Square. Photo: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff gives a TV interview after the House voted to impeach Trump. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images Pelosi is flanked by Schiff to her left and, to her right,Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal and Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel immediately after the vote. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images President Trump rallies Michigan supporters as the impeachment vote is held. Photo: Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images
Editor's note: This article will be updated with more photos throughout the night.
