Rep. Jeff Van Drew expected to switch parties, become Republican

New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a moderate freshman Democrat who said he plans to oppose articles of impeachment against President Trump, is expected to flip parties and become a Republican, a White House official briefed on the matter tells Axios' Jonathan Swan.

The big picture: Van Drew has voted against Trump on nearly all issues except impeachment, according to data gathered by FiveThirtyEight. The congressman did side with the president when the House voted to hold Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in criminal contempt of Congress over the failed 2020 Census citizenship question. Van Drew represents a congressional district that Trump won by nearly five points in the 2016 election.

Go deeper: House Democrat plans to oppose articles of impeachment