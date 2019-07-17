House votes to hold Barr and Ross in criminal contempt

The House voted 230-198 to hold Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in criminal contempt of Congress on Wednesday for withholding subpoenaed materials related to the failed 2020 Census citizenship question.
Why it matters: Democrats believe the administration's reason for attempting to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census is "a cover for a politically motivated attempt to eliminate non-citizens from population statistics ... thereby diminishing Democratic representation," the NYT reports. Wednesday's vote follows a House Oversight Committee decision last month.