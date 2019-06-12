On the advice of the Justice Department, President Trump has asserted executive privilege over subpoenaed documents related to the House Oversight Committee's investigation of the Census citizenship question.

The big picture: The House Oversight Committee is preparing to vote to hold Attorney General Bill Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt Wednesday for refusing to turn over subpoenaed materials. The committee is investigating whether the Trump administration's decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census was politically motivated, a controversy that could have major implications for future federal funding and redistricting.