2020 Census could be worst undercount of black and Latinx people since 1990

The 2020 Census could see the worst undercount of black and Latinx people in 30 years, according to a new study from the Urban Institute.

The big picture: The 2020 Census is already facing "unprecedented challenges and threats to its accuracy" as a result of demographic changes, underfunding, and complex and undertested process changes. That's not to mention the Trump administration's addition of a citizenship question, which will likely have a chilling effect on responses regardless of whether or not it's upheld by the Supreme Court this month.