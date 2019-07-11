Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday that the House will vote next week on criminal contempt charges against Attorney General Bill Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross over their failure to cooperate with a subpoena for documents related to the proposed citizenship question on the 2020 Census, Politico reports.

The state of play: Although the vote will serve as a good talking point for Democrats, it's exceedingly unlikely the Justice Department will take any action against two Trump administration officials.

