Rep. Jeff Van Drew (D-N.J.), one of the two House members who voted against the resolution establishing impeachment procedures in October, told The Hill he will oppose the forthcoming articles of impeachment against President Trump.

The big picture: Van Drew’s opposition goes against the majority of House Democrats. His district was held by the GOP prior to 2018. "I'll look at new information that's presented. I'll always have an open mind. But where I am now is where I was before," Van Drew said.

