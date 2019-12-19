Which Democrats voted against Trump's impeachment

Graphic: Danielle Alberti, Lazaro Gamio/Axios Visuals

Only two House Democrats crossed party lines to vote to oppose both articles of impeachment against President Trump on Wednesday. Both of them are feeling the pressure of representing swing districts Trump won in 2016.

Why it matters: Dissent was low as dozens of other Democrats who represent districts that Trump won sided with impeachment, either voting their conscience or calculating it could be even politically riskier to vote no.