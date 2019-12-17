Stories

House Dems supporting impeachment from districts Trump won

U.S. Capitol reflected in stone
U.S. Capitol reflected in stone on Dec. 16. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

So far, 21 of the 31 moderate Democrats who represent districts that President Trump won in 2016 have announced they will back Trump's impeachment on Wednesday, despite fears that their votes could put their seats at risk in 2020.

The big picture: Democratic members and committee staffers told Axios' Alayna Treene they expect four to six moderate Democrats to break ranks and vote against the articles. At least 10 Democrats representing districts that supported Trump remain undecided or have publicly opposed impeachment.

Democrats from Trump districts supporting the articles of impeachment:

Undecided Democrats representing Trump districts:

  • Lauren Underwood, Ill. 14th (R+5)
  • Cheri Bustos, Ill. 17th (D+3)
  • Abby Finkenauer, Iowa 1st (D+1)
  • Dave Loebsack, Iowa 2nd (D+1)
  • Cindy Axne, Iowa 3rd (R+1)
  • Jared Golden, Maine 2nd (R+2)
  • Haley Stevens, Mich. 11th (R+4)
  • Ron Kind, Wisc. 3rd (Even)

Of note: A White House official told Axios' Jonathan Swan that New Jersey Rep. Jefferson Van Drew, who plans to oppose the articles of impeachment, will leave the Democratic Party to become a Republican. Van Drew has long opposed impeachment, and Trump won his district in 2016 by nearly 5 points.

  • As a conservative Democrat, Minnesota's 7th district Rep. Collin Peterson said he will not vote for the articles unless new information convinces him otherwise. Peterson also said he's been approached to join the Republican Party, but plans to remain a Democrat, according to Newsweek.

Go deeper:

House Democrats