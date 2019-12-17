So far, 21 of the 31 moderate Democrats who represent districts that President Trump won in 2016 have announced they will back Trump's impeachment on Wednesday, despite fears that their votes could put their seats at risk in 2020.

The big picture: Democratic members and committee staffers told Axios' Alayna Treene they expect four to six moderate Democrats to break ranks and vote against the articles. At least 10 Democrats representing districts that supported Trump remain undecided or have publicly opposed impeachment.