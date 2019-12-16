Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), a former CIA analyst who was elected to the House in a swing district during the 2018 midterms, laid out her reasoning for voting to impeach President Trump this week in a Detroit Free Press op-ed on Monday.

"But in the national security world that I come from, we are trained to make hard calls on things, even if they are unpopular, if we believe the security of the country is at stake."

Why it matters: Some polls indicate voters in that Michigan, a key battleground in 2020, aren't convinced by House Democrats' argument for impeaching Trump — so Slotkin's decision could be important, especially as Cook Political Report rates her seat as a toss-up for Democrats.

