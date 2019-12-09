Poll: Impeachment is helping Trump in 3 key battleground states

Graphic: Firehouse Strategies
Quarterly polling by the Republican firm Firehouse Strategies, with Optimus, had President Trump struggling in the mega-battlegrounds of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — but in the newest edition, he beats every Democrat.
The big picture: Trump won by an average of six percentage points in hypothetical match-ups against all current Democratic candidates, including Joe Biden, who was performing well in head-to-head contests against Trump in polling conducted earlier in the year.
- The poll found that a majority of likely 2020 voters surveyed do not support impeaching and removing Trump from office.
What they're saying: Firehouse partner Alex Conant tells Axios: "Democrats racing towards impeachment are at serious risk of leaving behind the voters they need to retake the White House next year."
Methodology: The survey was conducted Dec. 3 through Dec. 5 and interviewed 1,759 likely 2020 general election voters in Wisconsin (N = 610), Michigan (N = 551), and Pennsylvania (N = 598) via live landline, live cellphone and peer to peer text message to web and has a margin of error of +/- 4.1% in Wis., ± 4.3% in Mich., and ± 4.3% in Pa.
