Poll: Battleground states support clean energy tax credits

New polling shows voters in battleground states and congressional districts support extending tax credits for renewable power and creating incentives for deploying storage technologies.
Why it matters: House Democrats recently unveiled legislation that would lengthen expiring incentives for developing wind, solar and other projects, and add a new credit for batteries and other forms of storage.
What they did: The Democratic polling firm Global Strategy Group conducted the national survey, and broke out results for nine Senate battlegrounds (including Michigan, Colorado and Arizona) and swing congressional districts nationwide.
- It was commissioned by the League of Conservation Voters, the Sierra Club, the Solar Energy Industries Association and others.
What they found: Check out the chart above. Also, the polling showed that support for the incentives is quite strong across party lines.
- Other results show that Democratic candidates who support the incentives would see increased support in political battlegrounds.
The big picture: Portions of the House bill may be up for negotiations in this Congress, so the polling could provide political ammunition for backers.
- And looking past the bill's uncertain near-term prospects, the results could be used to bolster political support for Democratic policy efforts if the party gains more power in the 2020 elections.
Of note: The online nationwide survey of 800 registered voters was conducted in early November and has a margin of error of plus-or-minus 3.5%. The MOE is 3.7% for Senate battleground results and 3.9% for the swing congressional districts.
