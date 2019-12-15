Freshman House Democrats lobby for Justin Amash as impeachment manager

30 freshman Democrats are asking House leadership to consider selecting Rep. Justin Amash (I-Mich.), a vocal critic of President Trump who left the Republican Party earlier this year, as an impeachment manager in the likely event of a Senate trial, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: The group reportedly believes that picking Amash, one of the most conservative members of the House, could help them reach conservative voters and deflect from accusations that Democrats are carrying out a partisan impeachment The role would task Amash with arguing the House's case for removing Trump from office.