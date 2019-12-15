Freshman House Democrats lobby for Justin Amash as impeachment manager

30 freshman Democrats are asking House leadership to consider selecting Rep. Justin Amash (I-Mich.), a vocal critic of President Trump who left the Republican Party earlier this year, as an impeachment manager in the likely event of a Senate trial, the Washington Post reports.
Why it matters: The group reportedly believes that picking Amash, one of the most conservative members of the House, could help them reach conservative voters and deflect from accusations that Democrats are carrying out a partisan impeachment The role would task Amash with arguing the House's case for removing Trump from office.
The big picture: The House is set to hold a full vote on impeachment this week, which is expected to pass largely along party lines.
- In terms of policy, Amash remains one of the most conservative members of the lower chamber, but no Republicans have joined him in calling for impeachment.
- At least two House Democrats plan to break ranks and vote against impeachment.
What to watch: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to announce impeachment managers this week. Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.), who is leading the group of Democrats calling for Amash's appointment, says the Michigan congressman has agreed to consider the position if offered.
