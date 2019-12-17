President Trump sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday accusing Democrats of "perversion of justice" and condemning them for their handling of impeachment, at one point writing: “More due process was afforded to those accused in the Salem Witch Trials."

The big picture: Written on White House letterhead, the letter memorializes Trump's defense on the eve of his expected impeachment. The House is set to approve articles of impeachment on Wednesday, sending them to the Senate for what is likely to be a speedy trial that ends with Trump's acquittal.