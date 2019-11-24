People voted in record numbers in Hong Kong's district council elections on Sunday, in what's seen as a test for the city's chief executive Carrie Lam, the BBC reports.

Why it matters: It's the first look at whether the anger that triggered massive pro-democracy protests that have gripped the city for months can be transformed into votes for action. Or whether citizens have "grown weary of acts of civil disobedience" against the threat of Chinese government oppression that have "snarled transportation and forced the closing of schools and businesses," per the New York Times.