After months of pro-democracy protests, Hong Kong votes

People line up at a polling station to vote in the Tuen Man District Council elections on November 24
People line up at a polling station to vote in the Tuen Man District Council elections in Hong Kong on Thursday. Photo by Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images

People voted in record numbers in Hong Kong's district council elections on Sunday, in what's seen as a test for the city's chief executive Carrie Lam, the BBC reports.

Why it matters: It's the first look at whether the anger that triggered massive pro-democracy protests that have gripped the city for months can be transformed into votes for action. Or whether citizens have "grown weary of acts of civil disobedience" against the threat of Chinese government oppression that have "snarled transportation and forced the closing of schools and businesses," per the New York Times.

By the numbers: 4.1 million Hong Kongers registered to vote in the elections — "more than half the population of 7.4 million, the BBC notes.

  • By 2.30 p.m. local time, eight hours left to vote, 1,746,709 people had cast their ballots "surpassing the 1,467,229 who voted in the last district elections four years ago," Reuters reports.

