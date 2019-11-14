Days-long Hong Kong protests paralyze city: What you need to know

Hong Kong protesters caused chaos on the roads and on public transport for a fourth consecutive day, as activists fortified university campuses "in anticipation of clashes" with police on Thursday, the New York Times reports. Some were armed with "firebombs and bows and arrows, it said.

Why it matters: Five months of unrest escalated this week. Police opened fire on protesters during rush hour Monday, injuring a 21-year-old man. Meanwhile, activists have vandalized police stations, train stations and shopping malls, notes Reuters, which reports schools closed for a second day on Thursday amid concerns for students' safety.