Stories

Days-long Hong Kong protests paralyze city: What you need to know

Pro-democracy protesters rest on a couch on the No.2 bridge at Chinese University of Hong Kong on November 13, 2019 in Hong Kong
Pro-democracy protesters rest on a couch on the No.2 bridge at Chinese University of Hong Kong. Photo: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

Hong Kong protesters caused chaos on the roads and on public transport for a fourth consecutive day, as activists fortified university campuses "in anticipation of clashes" with police on Thursday, the New York Times reports. Some were armed with "firebombs and bows and arrows, it said.

Why it matters: Five months of unrest escalated this week. Police opened fire on protesters during rush hour Monday, injuring a 21-year-old man. Meanwhile, activists have vandalized police stations, train stations and shopping malls, notes Reuters, which reports schools closed for a second day on Thursday amid concerns for students' safety.

The big picture: Authorities hoped the October withdrawal of an extradition bill that triggered the city's protests would quell the unrest.

  • However, protesters are concerned that China may quash the high degree of autonomy they've enjoyed since the former British colony was returned to the country in 1997.

Go deeper: Violence in Hong Kong as leader denounces "enemies of the people"

Hong Kong