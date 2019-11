Why it matters: Protesters reacted with outrage when Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam passed the ban last month in an emergency law giving Hong Kong officials more powers. Protesters have constantly defied the ban, which they said was designed to suppress them.

China's criticism of the High Court ruling before Hong Kong's government has even lodged an appeal risks worsening the situation in the semiautonomous territory, where protesters remain concerned that Chinese central authorities could suppress the high degree of autonomy they've enjoyed since the former British colony was returned to the country in 1997.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with China's reaction to the court ruling.