In photos: Hong Kong police fire tear gas at Christmas Eve protests

Pedestrians react after police fire teargas during a demonstration on Christmas Eve. Photo: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

Hong Kong protesters turned out en masse after a period of relative calm in a popular shopping district, and were met with tear gas and rubber bullets fired by police on Christmas Eve, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: Clashes between police and demonstrators have often left the Asian financial hub paralyzed since the pro-democracy movement began six months ago. Authorities hoped the withdrawal of a controversial extradition bill that triggered the demonstrations would've helped peace return to the city, but the unrest looks set to continue into the new year.

Plain clothes police during a clash with protesters in a shopping mall. Photo: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images
A volunteer medic assists a pedestrian after police fire teargas on the city's streets. Photo: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images
Many protesters dressed in festive attire during the demonstrations. Photo: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images
Riot police secure an area in shopping mall. Photo: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

