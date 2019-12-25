Hong Kong protesters turned out en masse after a period of relative calm in a popular shopping district, and were met with tear gas and rubber bullets fired by police on Christmas Eve, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: Clashes between police and demonstrators have often left the Asian financial hub paralyzed since the pro-democracy movement began six months ago. Authorities hoped the withdrawal of a controversial extradition bill that triggered the demonstrations would've helped peace return to the city, but the unrest looks set to continue into the new year.