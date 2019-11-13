Hong Kong schools close as protests cripple city

What's happening: After running battles with demonstrators over Tuesday night, riot police were seen using batons on some Hong Kongers and wrestling others to the ground near the Chinese territory's stock exchange, per Reuters.

What they're saying: "Our society has been pushed to the brink of a total breakdown," Senior Police Superintendent Kong Wing-heung said late Tuesday, AP reports. "Masked rioters have lost control and committed insane acts like throwing trash, bicycles and large objects onto MTR tracks, hanging trash on overhead power lines."

Driving the news: Months of unrest escalated this week. On Monday, a protester was shot by police who opened fire on demonstrators during clashes in the city at the start of rush hour on Monday Morning.

The big picture: Authorities hoped the October withdrawal of an extradition bill that triggered the city's protests would quell the unrest. However, protesters are concerned that China may quash the high degree of autonomy they've enjoyed since the former British colony was returned to the country in 1997.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.