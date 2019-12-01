Thousands of people in Hong Kong marched to the U.S. consulate on Sunday in a show of thanks to Congress and President Trump for passing and signing a law supporting their cause last week. Riot police responded with canisters of tear gas and rubber bullets after demonstrators threw bricks and smoke bombs, the AP reports.

The big picture: The marches ended a brief lull in demonstrations after the region held elections for its district council, which saw pro-democracy candidates win a landslide victory. Some protesters said the marches were necessary to pressure city leader Carrie Lam to make concessions, as she has only accepted one of their five demands thus far — the withdrawal of the extradition bill that set off the months-long crisis.