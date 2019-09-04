Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam was due to meet a key demand of protesters Wednesday and formally withdraw a bill that would have seen citizens extradited to mainland China, the South China Morning Post first reported. Multiple outlets including Reuters and the Wall Street Journal are also reporting on the bill withdrawal plans.

Why it matters: The bill plans triggered weeks of massive protests that began in June. The protests have since become about preserving the high degree of autonomy Hong Kongers have had since the former British colony was returned to China in 1997. Authorities have repeatedly tried to crack down on demonstrations — resulting in sometimes-violent clashes between police and activists and plunging the Asian financial hub into a deep political crisis.