Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says extradition bill "is dead"

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam told a news conference a controversial bill that would've seen citizens extradited to China — triggering a wave of mass protests — "is dead."

Details: Lam admitted the bill was a "total failure," according to a translation provided by CNBC. But she stopped short of confirming the proposed law had been withdrawn completely, the BBC and Guardian note.

"I have almost immediately put a stop to the [bill] amendment exercise, but there are still lingering doubts about the government’s sincerity, or worries whether the government will restart the process in the legislative council, so I reiterate here: There is no such plan, the bill is dead."

