Police arrest and charge first wave of Hong Kong protesters

Thousands of pro-democracy protesters faced off with riot police on July 1. Photo: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

Hong Kong police arrested and charged 12 people in connection with their involvement in anti-government protests and the storming of the legislature building on Monday, the Wall Street Journal reports.

What's new: Police said those arrested were between 14 to 36 years old and were charged with possession of offensive weapons, unlawful assembly and assaulting and obstructing a police officer. The hunt for suspects is expected to continue.

