Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam said Tuesday she condemned what she called the "violent acts" of protesters who stormed and ransacked the Legislative Council the previous night, the BBC reports.

What's new: There's a tense calm in the territory, after police used tear gas to evict the activists who'd occupied the building into early Tuesday, according to Reuters. Some had spray-painted slogans on the walls of the main chamber demanding the release of Hong Kongers arrested in last month's protest, as well as the resignation of Lam, per AP