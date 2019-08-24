Hong Kong turns violent in new police crackdown on protesters

After a relatively peaceful 2 weeks, violence returned to Hong Kong as police threw tear gas at protestors who responded by lobbing bottles, bricks, stones and gas bombs, reports the New York Times.
Why it matters: This is the 12th consecutive week of protests in Hong Kong. The demonstrations have morphed from attacking an extradition bill to "full-blown antigovernment protest movement," writes the Wall Street Journal. Though the proposed bill has been deferred, protesters are demanding it be completely withdrawn, along with immunity for those who have been arrested and an investigation into police violence.
What's happening: Last weekend, approximately 1.7 million people peacefully marched in the center of the city. Hong Kong’s top leader Carrie Lam then said she would begin working with the community to find a resolution.
Fast-forward, and this Saturday protesters took a more aggressive stance after thousands of Hong Kongers formed a human chain, calling for peace and democracy on Friday night, per AP reports.
- Protesters used bamboo rods to barricade a police station, while some confronted officers directly, per the NYT.
- A small firebomb exploded, and protesters pulled down lampposts they claim are used for surveillance.
- By midday Saturday, subway operators paused service along the protest route, which movement supporters called a "concession to pressure from Beijing," the NYT notes.
