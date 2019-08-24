Hong Kong turns violent in new police crackdown on protesters

After a relatively peaceful 2 weeks, violence returned to Hong Kong as police threw tear gas at protestors who responded by lobbing bottles, bricks, stones and gas bombs, reports the New York Times.

Why it matters: This is the 12th consecutive week of protests in Hong Kong. The demonstrations have morphed from attacking an extradition bill to "full-blown antigovernment protest movement," writes the Wall Street Journal. Though the proposed bill has been deferred, protesters are demanding it be completely withdrawn, along with immunity for those who have been arrested and an investigation into police violence.