Hong Kong airport protests: What you need to know

Catch up quick: On Monday, thousands of demonstrators packed the main terminal and bus, train and taxi exits, Reuters reports. It prompted the Chinese government to claim the former British colony's uprising contained "sprouts of terrorism," raising fears China may use such language to justify a heavy-handed response or harsh charges for those detained.

Thousands of protesters defied warnings from China and Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam to return for a 5th consecutive day of protests at the airport Tuesday.

warnings from China and Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam to return for a 5th consecutive day of protests at the airport Tuesday. Paramilitary police were assembling across the border in Shenzhen — a move some see as a threat to protesters, per AP. Trump tweeted earlier Tuesday that U.S. intelligence had told him of the move, saying "Everyone should be calm and safe!"

across the border in Shenzhen — a move some see as a threat to protesters, per AP. Trump tweeted earlier Tuesday that U.S. intelligence had told him of the move, saying "Everyone should be calm and safe!" Lam told a news conference that the city was on "the brink of no return." She said "lawbreaking activities in the name of freedom" were damaging the rule of law and warned protesters were pushing Hong Kong to "an abyss."

that the city was on "the brink of no return." She said "lawbreaking activities in the name of freedom" were damaging the rule of law and warned protesters were pushing Hong Kong to "an abyss." The Hong Kong leader defended police amid brutality claims. Law enforcement told a news conference earlier that some officers posed as protesters during unrest on Sunday, according to the BBC.

Why it matters: The chaos at the airport marks a massive disruption to the Chinese-controlled territory's economy since protests started in June. The airport directly and indirectly contributes to about 5% of Hong Kong's gross domestic product, per Bloomberg.

The big picture: The airport is one of the busiest in the world, with about 1,100 flights daily across nearly 200 destinations. The disruption at came after riot police used tear gas on Hong Kongers in the 10th straight weekend of protests

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more details on the demonstrations, airport developments and Lam's comments.