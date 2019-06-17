Why it matters: The 22-year-old became the face of the 2014 pro-democracy demonstrations in which thousands of people protested in Hong Kong's streets for China's decision to only allow candidates pre-approved by Beijing in elections. He spent 5 weeks in prison related to the "Umbrella Movement" protests, according to Reuters. His presence will rally crowds and increase pressure on Lam to resign, per the BBC.

Go deeper: Hong Kong's people stand up to China