Hong Kong police began Monday trying to clear the streets of a few hundred protesters who remained near the city government headquarters after massive rallies the night before, AP reports.
Details: The police said the demonstrators — many wearing gas masks after officers fired rubber bullets and tear gas at them in earlier clashes — could stay on the sidewalks as they asked for cooperation in clearing the roads, per AP.
The big picture: Organizers estimate almost 2 million people attended Sunday's protest against a proposed bill that would see citizens on criminal charges extradited to China. Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam suspended the bill that she supports indefinitely, but protesters are concerned she may reintroduce it. She apologized for her actions. Protesters have called for her resignation.
Protesters stand firm as police try to clear the road. Photo: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images Hong Kong police officers clear barricades. Photo: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong (C), who called on Hong Kong's leader to resign, leaves the territory's Lai Chi Kok Correctional Institute. Photo: Isaac Lawrence/AFP/Getty Images Protesters who spent the night on a highway after the latest mass rally. Photo: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images
Go deeper: Hong Kong's people stand up to China