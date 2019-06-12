Season 2 of “Axios on HBO” airs Sundays at 6pm ET/PT. Keep up to date with Axios AM:

In photos: Hong Kong police clash with extradition bill protesters

Protesters react after police fired tear gas during a rally.
Hong Kong protesters react after police fire tear gas at a rally outside the Legislative Council Complex. Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images

Hong Kong police have fired rubber bullets and tear gas at demonstrators who threw plastic bottles at a rally Wednesday against proposed extradition bill that would allow the extradition of citizens facing charges to mainland China Reuters reports.

Details: Tens of thousands of protesters stormed a key Hong Kong road near government offices earlier, causing authorities to the delay the bill that was due to be debated at the legislature, per AP. Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam backs the measure despite the large-scale pushback and concerns raised from the Trump administration.

This is a developing news story. Please check for updates.

Police clash with protesters at the rally against outside the government headquarters. Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images
Reuters reports police warned protesters back, saying: "We will use force." Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images
Some protesters leave the area after police fired tear gas. Photo: Dale De La Rey/AFP/Getty Images
Protesters react after police fired tear gas during a rally. Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images
Protesters throw back a tear gas canister fired by police. Photo: Dale De La Rey/AFP/Getty Images
Police clash with protesters during a demonstration outside the Legislative Council Complex in Hong Kong. Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images
Protesters shelter under umbrellas during a downpour as they occupy roads near the government headquarters in Hong Kong on June 12, 2019. - Tens of thousands of protesters paralysed central Hong Kong.
The protesters are mostly young people, according to journalists and photographers on the scene. Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images
Hong Kong protesters rally in a downpour near government headquarters. Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images
Demonstrators occupy the roads near the Legislative Council and government headquarters. Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images
Police man a road as protesters attend a rally against a controversial extradition law proposal outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong. Photo: Dale De La Rey/AFP/Getty Images
Crowds continued to swell well into late morning in Hong Kong. Photo: Philip Fong/AFP/Getty Images
Protesters block roads outside the government headquarters. Photo: Dale De La Rey/AFP/Getty Images
Protestors begin to occupy the main highways. Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images
Protestors occupy two main highways near the government headquarters in Hong Kong. Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images
Protestors occupy two main highways near the government headquarters. Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images
Protesters near the government headquarters. Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images
