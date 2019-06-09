Season 2 of “Axios on HBO” airs Sundays at 6pm ET/PT. Keep up to date with Axios AM:

Massive protests erupt in Hong Kong ahead of extradition bill vote

Hong Kong people join a mass protest against the government's controversial extradition law on June 09, 2019. Photo: Lampson Yip - Clicks Images/Getty Images

Hong Kong saw massive protests on Sunday in response to pending legislation that would allow the extradition of individuals facing charges to mainland China, AP reports. The measure is set to go before the full legislature on Wednesday.

Why it matters: Hong Kong currently limits extraditions to mainland China due to concerns about the country's record on human rights. Some in Hong Kong are fearful the law could be used as a political ploy to arrest and try political activists who oppose the Chinese government.

  • When the territory passed from British to Chinese rule in 1997, Hong Kong was guaranteed independent control of their legal and political infrastructures for at least 50 years. The bill, which was crafted by Hong Kong legislators, would thin that autonomy.
  • Sunday's protests are reportedly even larger than the pro-democracy marches in 2003, according to AP journalists who covered both events.

Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam is backing the measure despite large-scaling pushback, claiming it is a means of cleaning up loopholes in the state's legal system, according to AP. The Hong Kong government said in a statement Sunday:

“We acknowledge and respect that people have different views on a wide range of issues. The procession today is an example of Hong Kong people exercising their freedom of expression within their rights as enshrined in the Basic Law and the Hong Kong Bill of Rights Ordinance."

In photos

Protesters march on a street during a rally against a controversial extradition law proposal. Photo: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images
Protesters hold placards and shout slogans during a rally. Photo: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images
Protestors hold "No extradition" signs. Photo: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images
Photo: Ivan Shum - Clicks Images/Getty Images
