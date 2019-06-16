Thousands of protesters took to Hong Kong's streets Sunday to call for the city’s leader to resign, a day after she indefinitely suspended a bill that would allow extradition to mainland China following mass demonstrations, Reuters reports.

Details: The protesters also want Chief Executive Carrie Lam to permanently to guarantee the bill will never be introduced, per the BBC. They're concerned about an increase in influence from Beijing on the former British colony, which retained a high degree of autonomy when it was returned to China in 1997.