Thousands of protesters took to Hong Kong's streets Sunday to call for the city’s leader to resign, a day after she indefinitely suspended a bill that would allow extradition to mainland China following mass demonstrations, Reuters reports.
Details: The protesters also want Chief Executive Carrie Lam to permanently to guarantee the bill will never be introduced, per the BBC. They're concerned about an increase in influence from Beijing on the former British colony, which retained a high degree of autonomy when it was returned to China in 1997.
Protesters arrive for the rally. Photo: Dale De La Rey/AFP/Getty Images A protester waves a British flag. Photo: Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images Protesters continue to rally despite the city's embattled leader suspending the bill. Photo: Dale De La Rey/AFP/Getty Images A protester holds up a placard ahead of a new rally. Photo: Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images A protester hands out posters before the rally. Photo: Dale De La Rey/AFP/Getty Images Hongkongers gather for another mass protest. Photo: Dale De La Rey/AFP/Getty Images The site where a man died unfurling a protest banner Saturday, per Reuters. Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images
