In photos: Hong Kong protesters rally against extradition bill, leader

Protesters dressed in black gather ahead of a new rally.
Many protesters dress in black for the latest rally. Photo: Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images

Thousands of protesters took to Hong Kong's streets Sunday to call for the city’s leader to resign, a day after she indefinitely suspended a bill that would allow extradition to mainland China following mass demonstrations, Reuters reports.

Details: The protesters also want Chief Executive Carrie Lam to permanently to guarantee the bill will never be introduced, per the BBC. They're concerned about an increase in influence from Beijing on the former British colony, which retained a high degree of autonomy when it was returned to China in 1997.

Protesters arrive for another rally on Sunday.
Protesters arrive for the rally. Photo: Dale De La Rey/AFP/Getty Images
A woman waves a British flag as protesters gather to take part in a new rally in Hong Kong.
A protester waves a British flag. Photo: Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images
Protesters attend a rally against a controversial extradition law proposal in Hong Kong on June 16, 2019.
Protesters continue to rally despite the city's embattled leader suspending the bill. Photo: Dale De La Rey/AFP/Getty Images
A protester holds up a placard as people gather ahead of a new rally.
A protester holds up a placard ahead of a new rally. Photo: Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images
A protester hands out posters before a rally against a controversial extradition law proposal in Hong Kong on June 16, 2019.
A protester hands out posters before the rally. Photo: Dale De La Rey/AFP/Getty Images
Protesters attend a rally against a controversial extradition law proposal in Hong Kong on June 16, 2019.
Hongkongers gather for another mass protest. Photo: Dale De La Rey/AFP/Getty Images
Mourners place flowers and offer prayers at the site where a protester died, prior to the start of a rally in Hong Kong on June 16, 2019.
The site where a man died unfurling a protest banner Saturday, per Reuters. Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images

