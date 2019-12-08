Stories

Hong Kong protests show no signs of slowing as movement enters 6th month

Pro-democracy protesters march in Hong Kong
Pro-democracy protesters march in Hong Kong. Photo: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

Tens of thousands of people gathered in Hong Kong on Sunday for some of the largest anti-government demonstrations in weeks, timed to coincide with international Human Rights Day on Dec. 10, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: The marches, which continue to be aimed at pressuring Chief Executive Carrie Lam into accepting democratic election reforms and an amnesty for arrested protesters, mark the sixth month of pro-democracy demonstrations. The notably peaceful protest was organized by Civil Human Rights Front, the first time the group has received police authorization to hold a march since August.

In photos

Protesters block a road in Hong Kong
Protesters block a road in Hong Kong on Dec. 8. Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images
A woman runs past riot police blocking a road
A woman runs past riot police blocking a road on Dec. 8. Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images
Demonstrators march and hold signs
Demonstrators march and hold signs on Dec. 8. Photo: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images
An aerial shot of the marches
Photo: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images
Demonstrators holding a banner
Photo: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images
Protestors wearing frog masks
Hong Kong protestors wearing masks of "Pepe the Frog," a character used by pro-democracy activists as a symbol of their struggle. Photo: Alastair Pike/AFP via Getty Images

