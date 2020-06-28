Global coronavirus cases top 10 million

The number of novel coronavirus cases worldwide surpassed 10 million on Sunday morning, Johns Hopkins data shows.

Driving the news: North America, Latin America and Europe each constitute about one-quarter of infections, per Reuters, citing government reports. Asia has reported about 11% and the Middle East 11% and 9% of all cases.

Brazil and India have been reporting more than 10,000 cases a day recently, Reuters notes.

Zoom in: In the U.S., 26 states have reported rises in COVID-19 cases over the past week, with new cases up 77% in Arizona, 75% in Michigan, 70% in Texas and 66% in Florida.

Florida, Arizona, Arizona, Georgia, South Carolina and Nevada set new daily coronavirus records on Saturday.

The big picture: The milestone comes as countries continue to ease lockdowns and other restrictions that were imposed to combat the pandemic.

Governments' large fiscal packages and new borrowing in response to COVID-19 threaten their credit ratings and budget sustainability, the IMF warned this week.

