Global coronavirus cases top 10 million

Doctors check on coronavirus patients in Barros Luco Hospital, Santiago, Chile, on Wednesday. Photo: Martin Bernetti/AFP via Getty Images

The number of novel coronavirus cases worldwide surpassed 10 million on Sunday morning, Johns Hopkins data shows.

Driving the news: North America, Latin America and Europe each constitute about one-quarter of infections, per Reuters, citing government reports. Asia has reported about 11% and the Middle East 11% and 9% of all cases.

  • Brazil and India have been reporting more than 10,000 cases a day recently, Reuters notes.

Zoom in: In the U.S., 26 states have reported rises in COVID-19 cases over the past week, with new cases up 77% in Arizona, 75% in Michigan, 70% in Texas and 66% in Florida.

The big picture: The milestone comes as countries continue to ease lockdowns and other restrictions that were imposed to combat the pandemic.

  • Governments' large fiscal packages and new borrowing in response to COVID-19 threaten their credit ratings and budget sustainability, the IMF warned this week.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Brazil reported on Saturday 38,693 new novel coronavirus cases in 24 hours and 1,109 additional deaths. The number of COVID-19 infections stands at 1,313,667 and the death toll at 57,070 as of Saturday night, per the Brazilian Ministry of Health.

The big picture: The coronavirus pandemic's spread around the globe looks to be intensifying, bringing closer a worst-case scenario in which many of the world's developing countries are left with economic damage that is deep and long-lasting.

Why coronavirus contact tracing is failing

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Government virus expert Anthony Fauci told reporters in a press briefing on Friday that contact tracing efforts to contain the coronavirus are "not working."

Why it matters: Without a vaccine, contact tracing of cases is the best tool available to stem the spread of an outbreak. But understaffed public health agencies, privacy concerns, disappointing technology, and the sheer size of the pandemic are limiting the technique's effectiveness.

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The number of people to test positive for the novel coronavirus exceeded 2.5 million from over 30 million tests in the U.S. on Saturday evening, Johns Hopkins data shows.

Driving the news: Five states reported new daily COVID-19 records on Saturday: Florida (9,585), Arizona (3,951), Georgia (1,190), South Carolina (1,599) and Nevada (1,100).

