Florida on Friday reported nearly 9,000 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, bumping the total to 122,960 cases.

What's new: All alcohol consumption at bars will be suspended statewide, effective immediately, the secretary of the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation announced on Twitter.

Florida’s bars previously closed for two months to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

The reopening of bars were included in the governor's phase two reopening plan.

Why it matters: The state is one of many that are experiencing a fresh surge of infections. The single-day confirmed cases increase was the most for any state since the pandemic began.

By the numbers: The record surpassed the Florida's single-day record from this week at 5,511. Deaths in Florida increased 1.2%, reaching 3,366, the report shows.

Total hospitalizations in Florida rose 1.5%, to 13,987.

More than 1.77 million people in Florida have been tested so far.

The median age of new cases is from people in their mid-30s.

