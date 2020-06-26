Florida reports massive single-day increase of 9,000 coronavirus cases
Florida on Friday reported nearly 9,000 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, bumping the total to 122,960 cases.
What's new: All alcohol consumption at bars will be suspended statewide, effective immediately, the secretary of the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation announced on Twitter.
- Florida’s bars previously closed for two months to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
- The reopening of bars were included in the governor's phase two reopening plan.
Why it matters: The state is one of many that are experiencing a fresh surge of infections. The single-day confirmed cases increase was the most for any state since the pandemic began.
By the numbers: The record surpassed the Florida's single-day record from this week at 5,511. Deaths in Florida increased 1.2%, reaching 3,366, the report shows.
- Total hospitalizations in Florida rose 1.5%, to 13,987.
- More than 1.77 million people in Florida have been tested so far.
- The median age of new cases is from people in their mid-30s.
