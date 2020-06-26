Updated 39 mins ago - Health

Florida reports massive single-day increase of 9,000 coronavirus cases

Data: Covid Tracking Project and Florida Department of Health; Chart: Axios Visuals

Florida on Friday reported nearly 9,000 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, bumping the total to 122,960 cases.

What's new: All alcohol consumption at bars will be suspended statewide, effective immediately, the secretary of the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation announced on Twitter.

  • Florida’s bars previously closed for two months to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
  • The reopening of bars were included in the governor's phase two reopening plan.

Why it matters: The state is one of many that are experiencing a fresh surge of infections. The single-day confirmed cases increase was the most for any state since the pandemic began.

By the numbers: The record surpassed the Florida's single-day record from this week at 5,511. Deaths in Florida increased 1.2%, reaching 3,366, the report shows.

  • Total hospitalizations in Florida rose 1.5%, to 13,987.
  • More than 1.77 million people in Florida have been tested so far.
  • The median age of new cases is from people in their mid-30s.

Fadel Allassan
28 mins ago - Sports

16 NBA players test positive for coronavirus

16 of the NBA's 302 players — or 5.3% — tested positive for the coronavirus after league-wide testing, the Players Association announced Friday.

Why it matters: It's the first in a series of regular tests for the players, with the league set to restart on July 30 in Orlando, Florida. Players who participate in voluntary workouts at their team's facilities will also be tested every other day beginning next week, per ESPN.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 9,641,472 — Total deaths: 489,990 — Total recoveries — 4,865,058Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m ET: 2,424,054 — Total deaths: 124,424 — Total recoveries: 663,562 — Total tested: 29,207,820Map.
  3. Public health: America's workers still aren't protected from the coronavirus — Gilead says coronavirus drug should likely cost no more than $2,800.
  4. States: Texas Gov. Abbott orders all bars to close due to coronavirus surge — Florida reports massive single-day increase of 9,000 coronavirus cases.
Marisa Fernandez
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Texas Gov. Abbott orders all bars to close due to coronavirus surge

Restaurant in Austin, Texas. Photo: Dave Creaney/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) issued an executive order Friday for all bars to close by 12 p.m. today and that restaurants must decrease their capacity from 75% to 50% due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

Why it matters: Abbott's orders could signal a beginning of second wave re-closures by states.

