Both Georgia Senate seats are heading to a runoff

David Perdue, Jon Ossoff, Raphael Warnock, Kelly Loeffler. Photo: Getty Images

Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) will go to a Jan. 5 runoff contest after failing to win 50% of the popular vote in the race against Democrat Jon Ossoff, AP reports.

Why it matters: No winner has been declared in either of Georgia's two Senate battles, which means we likely won’t know which party will hold the Senate majority until 2021.

The big picture: Democrats and Republicans are already organizing fundraisers for both races, sources tell Axios' Hans Nichols and Alayna Treene.

  • Republican pro-life groups are also planning to take a stand, with the Women Speak Out PAC announcing a $4 million independent expenditure campaign in support of Loeffler and Perdue.

The state of play: Perdue — who has served as senator in Georgia since 2015 — led unofficial returns against Ossoff, who is looking to pick up votes from left-leaning counties, per AP.

  • Ossoff received about 50.7% of the vote in the state's Democratic primary — just over the threshold to prevent a primary runoff, according to AP.

Worth noting: As of Wednesday, both Democrats and Republicans hold 48 Senate seats each. AP still has not projected any results for the races in North Carolina or Alaska.

  • Democrats have flipped two seats in Arizona and Colorado, but lost one in Alabama.
  • The party initially hoped to win four seats to gain majority or three if Joe Biden wins the White House.

What to watch: "[G]et ready for nine more weeks of nasty campaign rhetoric, nonstop political advertising and even more visits from political VIPs, especially if control of the U.S. Senate remains at stake," AJC writes.

Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: Biden takes the lead in Pennsylvania and Georgia

Expand chart
Data: AP; Note: AP has called Arizona for Biden, but ballots are still being counted and not all organizations have called it yet. Chart: Naema Ahmed, Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

Joe Biden is closing in on the 270 electoral votes he needs to defeat President Trump, according to Associated Press projections, with the critical battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin now called for Biden.

The latest: With those states and Arizona in Biden's column, one more — like Pennsylvania — would be enough to put him over the top even as the Trump campaign fights him with lawsuits and recounts.

Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: We're stuck in a post-election pandemic limbo.
  2. Health: Counties with giant caseloads went for Trump.
  3. Cities: Defense Department sends medical teams to El Paso as COVID-19 cases surge
  4. Economics: Fed chair says economy will see "stronger recovery" with stimulus.
  5. Sports: NBA's Toronto Raptors weigh temporary stay in U.S.
  6. World: Europe's grim lesson about lockdowns.
Axios
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden's nearly insurmountable math

Joe Biden waves to a crowd outside The Queen theater in Wilmington yesterday. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Joe Biden has nearly insurmountable math on his side, as the stunningly close count continued all day.

The state of play: Network morning shows stayed live as long as 1 p.m. ET, with the nation's news machinery poised to resolve Election week.

