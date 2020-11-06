Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

All eyes — and $$$ — on Georgia

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Hundreds of millions of dollars are about to pour into the Georgia, now that control of the Senate — and the fate of the next president's agenda — hinges on runoffs for not one but both of the state's seats, set for Jan. 5.

Why it matters: If Joe Biden goes to the White House, the outcomes of these races will determine whether he can move aggressively to enact Democratic policy priorities and confirm his top cabinet and judicial nominees.

The state of play: Republicans are currently on track for a two-seat advantage in the Senate, with a 50-48 breakdown. But the Georgia special elections give Democrats a tantalizing, if long-shot, chance to even the score.

  • Should Democrats win both runoffs, they could claw their way to a 50-50 split — and under Biden, that would effectively give Dems the majority. That's because a Vice President Kamala Harris would have the power to break tie votes, in the role of President of the Senate.
  • If Republicans hold Senate control, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell could force centrist, GOP-approved picks and stand as a bulwark against a more progressive agenda.
  • If President Trump were somehow to hang on, but Democrats won both Georgia runoffs, Vice President Mike Pence would hold tiebreaking power — but just one GOP defection on any vote could rein in Trump in ways the current Senate majority does not.

Be smart: Republicans likely have the upper hand in this long-red state — but the prize is so big it's worth Democrats giving it their all.

  • In the Nov. 3 special election between Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R), Rep. Doug Collins (R) and Raphael Warnock (D), Loeffler's and Collins' combined votes easily overtake those cast for Warnock. Now Loeffler and Warnock will face off.
  • Republicans are also confident about Sen. David Perdue (R), despite Democrat Jon Ossoff posing an impressive challenge.

What we’re hearing: Conservative groups have already begun organizing mobilization and fundraising efforts. They hope to raise — and spend — more than $100 million per race.

  • Loeffler sent out a campaign fundraising blast Thursday night with the subject line “it's not over”: “Georgia will decide the balance of the Senate — and it's why I'm writing to you today.  I need your help to win the runoff election and solidify the Republican majority in the Senate,” the email read.
  • Heritage Action for America has pledged more than $1 million over the next two months.
  • One key issue for Republicans: Opposing efforts to defund the police.

Democrats will rely on Act Blue and the same small-dollar donors that gave them a more than 2:1 cash advantage in almost every race.

  • “Georgia is clearly now a purple battleground state," said Scott Fairchild, executive director of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. "We’re ready to help Jon flip this Senate seat.”

The big picture: This cycle has seen an unprecedented amount of money flood into Senate races, with four contests costing more than $200 million dollars.

  • But Democrats' clear cash advantage didn’t translate into overwhelming victories. They outspent Republicans in the top nine most competitive races and won only three of them.
  • Republicans were able to remain competitive with massive spending from outside super PACs. The Senate Leadership Fund raised $92 million for the state in September alone.
  • “We got hugely outspent, and we’re anticipating that again. But we feel we made up for it with the ground game and really good advertising as well as overreach by Democrats on key issues,” a Republican strategist involved in the fundraising efforts tells Axios.

What they are saying: “These two Georgia Senate run-offs are critical to stop Biden’s progressive lurch to the left,” said Scott Reed, a Republican consultant.

  • “The GOP understands we have to show up,” said former Georgia Rep. Jack Kingston.

Go deeper

Scott Rosenberg
27 mins ago - Technology

How the razor-edge election could scar tech

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The 2020 election outcome presents Facebook, Twitter and other online platforms with a worst-case scenario for misinformation management even as it takes some of the regulatory pressure off the wider tech industry.

Why it matters: Aggravated red state/blue state grievances look to usher in an open-ended era of partisan trench warfare online — but a split Congress shrinks the likelihood of new laws reining in tech's power.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 45 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: Biden takes the lead in Georgia as margin narrows in Pennsylvania

Expand chart
Data: AP; Note: AP has called Arizona for Biden, but ballots are still being counted and not all organizations have called it yet. Chart: Naema Ahmed, Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

Joe Biden is closing in on the 270 electoral votes he needs to defeat President Trump, according to Associated Press projections, with the critical battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin now called for Biden.

The latest: With those states and Arizona in Biden's column, one more — like Pennsylvania — would be enough to put him over the top even as the Trump campaign fights him with lawsuits and recounts.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Stef W. KightSam Baker
52 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's stalling legal strategy

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Trump campaign legal team is throwing everything at the wall in battleground states — a last-ditch effort to use the courts to freeze time in states where President Trump was ahead (but keep counting in key places where he appeared behind).

Why it matters: None of the legal actions was poised to change the outcome, but the effort could delegitimize the 2020 election in the eyes of millions of Trump supporters even if the final math based on legitimate counts show Joe Biden the winner.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

Get Axios AM in your inbox

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!