43 mins ago - Politics & Policy

The green tsunami

Mike Allen, author of AM

Democratic Senate candidate Jaime Harrison at a drive-in rally on Oct. 17 in North Charleston, South Carolina. Harrison is running against incumbent Sen. Lindsey Graham. Photo: Cameron Pollack/Getty Images

The most shocking pre-election result neither side can dispute is in: Democrats are destroying Republicans in truly historic ways in fundraising. 

Why it matters: Money can’t buy elections, but it sure helps. And Joe Biden and a half dozen Senate Democratic candidates are bathing in cash, often with 2x or 3x advantages over their opponents. 

  • A top Republican insider told me: "Fundraising is a barometer of voter support and intensity. Pretty clear from these numbers who has more support and enthusiasm."

Let’s go to the tape: 

  • On the air, President Trump is being "vastly outspent" by Biden, who has maintained a nearly 2-to-1 advantage for months, the N.Y. Times reports on today's front page.
  • Joe Biden and the DNC raised $383 million in September, compared to $248 million for Trump and the RNC. Biden's campaign had $432 million in cash on hand, to $251 million for Trump's campaign and joint committees.
  • In the top 14 Senate races, Democrats more than doubled Republicans' fundraising haul, according to a Politico tally — $363 million to $143 million, for the quarter ending Sept. 30.
  • Democratic challengers are raking in so much money that seven of the 10 most expensive Senate races ever are happening now, CNN reported from Advertising Analytics data.

Some marquee destinations for Senate cash:

  • In South Carolina, Democrat Jaime Harrison, challenging Senate Judiciary Chair Lindsey Graham, shattered Senate fundraising records with a $57 million haul for Q3. Graham raised half that — $28 million, which itself was a record for Senate Republicans.
  • Also doubling up his opponent is Montana Gov. Steve Bullock (D), who's challenging Sen. Steve Daines. Bullock set a record for the most ever raised in a quarter for a Montana U.S. Senate race ($27 million to Daines' $12 million) — beating his own record for the previous quarter, Lee Newspapers reported.
  • In Iowa, Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield raised more money in Q3 than any previous Iowa Senate candidate in an entire election cycle, according to Iowa Starting Line. She out-raised Sen. Joni Ernst 4-to-1, according to the Center for Responsive Politics ($29 million to $7 million).
  • Democratic challengers also raised eye-popping amounts for long-shot Senate races in Kentucky, Texas and Mississippi.

Money is also trickling down to once-unthinkable Senate races — including Kansas and Alaska — forcing Republican outside groups to spend money playing defense, AP reports from Kantar/CMAG data.

Subscribe to Axios AM/PM for a daily rundown of what's new and why it matters, directly from Mike Allen.
Please enter a valid email.
Please enter a valid email.
Server error. Please try a different email.
Subscribed! Look for Axios AM and PM in your inbox tomorrow or read the latest Axios AM now.

Go deeper

Mike AllenSara Fischer
22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden changes channel on "Trump Show"

Joe Biden checks out a classic car at the end of a voter mobilization event at the Michigan State Fairgrounds in Novi, Mich., yesterday. Photo: Tom Brenner/Reuters

Joe Biden not only crushed President Trump in ratings for their head-to-head town halls, Biden was a bigger draw for an earlier pairing of network town halls.

By the numbers: Biden had a bigger combined audience for town halls on ABC + NBC than Trump did for his ABC and NBC town halls. Biden drew 20.8 million for the two town halls combined, while Trump had 17.3 million.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
Oct 16, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump campaign adviser: Battleground state polls matter most in race against Biden

Photo: Axios

Battleground state polls "matter the most" in this election, Trump's campaign adviser Steve Cortes said during an Axios virtual event on Friday, adding that those numbers illustrate a closer race than the national polls show.

Why it matters: Biden's national lead against Trump has widened to double digits, but the former vice president holds a narrower advantage in states needed for an Electoral College victory, such as Florida and Pennsylvania.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 36 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Politics: Twitter removes tweet from Trump's COVID adviser claiming masks do not work — Pelosi sets 48-hour deadline for White House on stimulus talks.
  2. Map: 38 states, D.C. see surge in cases.
  3. Health: Targeted lockdowns are the new way to control the coronavirus — Black Americans are more skeptical of a vaccine.
  4. States: New York deploys "micro-cluster strategy" to target coronavirus "block by block"
  5. Business: The industries that won't recover without a vaccine — Struggling retailers hope for a Christmas miracle.
  6. World: In photos: Coronavirus restrictions grow across Europe
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow