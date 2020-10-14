Lindsey Graham raises $28 million in third quarter

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) announced Tuesday his campaign raised $28 million in the third quarter — a quarterly fundraising record for Republican Senate candidates, but less than half of the staggering $57 million his Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison raised.

Why it matters: Graham, a close ally to President Trump and the chair of the powerful Senate Judiciary Committee, is facing the toughest re-election battle of his Senate career.

The big picture: The Cook Political Report updated its forecast for the Senate race last week, moving it from "lean Republican" to "toss up," while a September Quinnipiac poll found the race tied at 48%-48%.

The Senate Leadership Fund, a Republican super PAC, plans to spend $10 million in the race, hoping to boost Graham's re-election bid.

The race is quickly becoming among the most expensive in the country. Harrison has raised roughly $86 million, and Graham’s total fundraising is around $58 million, according to AP.

