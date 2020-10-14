23 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Lindsey Graham raises $28 million in third quarter

Photo: Susan Walsh/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) announced Tuesday his campaign raised $28 million in the third quarter — a quarterly fundraising record for Republican Senate candidates, but less than half of the staggering $57 million his Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison raised.

Why it matters: Graham, a close ally to President Trump and the chair of the powerful Senate Judiciary Committee, is facing the toughest re-election battle of his Senate career.

The big picture: The Cook Political Report updated its forecast for the Senate race last week, moving it from "lean Republican" to "toss up," while a September Quinnipiac poll found the race tied at 48%-48%.

  • The Senate Leadership Fund, a Republican super PAC, plans to spend $10 million in the race, hoping to boost Graham's re-election bid.
  • The race is quickly becoming among the most expensive in the country. Harrison has raised roughly $86 million, and Graham’s total fundraising is around $58 million, according to AP.

8 hours ago - Economy & Business

Cable news ratings up 72% over 2019

Via Fox News

CNN, Fox News and MSNBC collectively averaged just under 10 million viewers in prime time last week — the week of the vice presidential debate — or 72% more than the same week in 2019, per the AP.

The state of play: Fox News' average of 4.42 million last week was up 63%, and MSNBC's 2.75 million was up 38% Meanwhile, CNN's 2.59 million was an eye-popping 172% increase.

Updated 15 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Health: Black Americans are more skeptical of a vaccine — The pandemic isn't keeping the health care industry down.
  2. Business: A pandemic-era Black Friday will try to spread out shopping crowds.
  3. Sports: The impact of college sports cuts on student athletes.
  4. World: Italy and U.K report record coronavirus surges.
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Trump promises economic rejuvenation in speech with few policy details

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

President Trump promised on Wednesday to lift the economy "to unprecedented heights" and bring about a quick "return to full employment," but did not lay out specific economic plans for a potential second term.

Why it matters: Economists have largely abandoned expectations that the economy and labor market will spring right back to pre-pandemic levels. Instead, they are bracing for an uneven, sluggish road back.

