3 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Jaime Harrison smashes Senate fundraising record in race with Lindsay Graham

Photo: Nathan Ouellette/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; Win McNamee/Getty Images

South Carolina Senate candidate Jaime Harrison's campaign announced Sunday it raised $57 million in the third quarter of 2020, shattering the quarterly fundraising record for a Senate race set by Beto O'Rourke in 2018 by almost $20 million.

Why it matters: Harrison's massive fundraising hauls have fueled his run to unseat Sen. Lindsay Graham, a close ally of President Trump who is now facing the most competitive re-election race of his career. The outcome of the South Carolina contest could be pivotal in determining control of the Senate.

By the numbers: Harrison's campaign said it received 1.5 million donations from 994,000 donors, with an average of $37 per gift. The campaign has raised $86 million total this cycle.

What they're saying: “This campaign is making history, because we’re focused on restoring hope back to South Carolina,” Guy King, campaign spokesman said.

  • “While Lindsey Graham continues playing political games in Washington, Jaime Harrison is remaining laser-focused on the real issues impacting people here — like healthcare, broadband access, and COVID relief for businesses and families.
  • "After 25 years in Washington, Lindsey Graham has changed into someone voters no longer recognize, and these resources will be instrumental in our efforts to send Lindsey home in November.”

Go deeper: Lindsey Graham refuses to take COVID test for S.C. Senate debate

Axios
Updated 33 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Politics: WH physician: Trump no longer considered coronavirus transmission risk —Trump speaks from White House in first public event since COVID-19 diagnosis — Chris Christie released from hospitalGOP social-distances Trump.
  2. Health: U.S. sees third day of 50,000 new coronavirus casesHow genes might predict the risk for severe COVID-19.
  3. Sports: Test rugby resumes with New Zealand-Australia game in front of thousands of fans.
  4. Science: A bat signal for pandemics.
  5. World: India becomes second country after U.S. to surpass 7 million cases.
Neal RothschildSara Fischer
44 mins ago - Politics & Policy

The liberal election is happening on Instagram

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

While Facebook continues to take heat over being a tinderbox for conservative media, data shows that liberal, civically engaged voices are winning out on Instagram — and the engagement is even higher there than on Facebook.

Why it matters: The politics playing out on Instagram reflect a younger, more progressive generation. Many have left Facebook behind to their parents.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 5 hours ago - Science

In photos: Louisiana reels from storm Delta as Southeast faces tornado and flooding threat

Flood waters from Delta on Oct. 10 at Iowa, Louisiana. "Moderate to major river flooding will continue across the Calcasieu and Vermilion river basins in Louisiana through much of next week," per the National Hurricane Center. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Former Hurricane Delta weakened to a post-tropical cyclone Saturday. But the storm remains a threat, with heavy rains forecast to bring flooding and possible tornadoes for parts of the South.

The big picture: Delta made landfall near Creole, La., as a Category 2 hurricane Friday. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) said Saturday while no deaths had been reported "everyone needs to remain vigilant" amid the threat of "hazards like flooded roads, downed power lines and displaced wildlife." Tornado watches were issued for Alabama, upstate South Carolina and Georgia, where a suspected twister struck in Covington.

