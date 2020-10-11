Jaime Harrison smashes Senate fundraising record in race with Lindsay Graham

South Carolina Senate candidate Jaime Harrison's campaign announced Sunday it raised $57 million in the third quarter of 2020, shattering the quarterly fundraising record for a Senate race set by Beto O'Rourke in 2018 by almost $20 million.

Why it matters: Harrison's massive fundraising hauls have fueled his run to unseat Sen. Lindsay Graham, a close ally of President Trump who is now facing the most competitive re-election race of his career. The outcome of the South Carolina contest could be pivotal in determining control of the Senate.

By the numbers: Harrison's campaign said it received 1.5 million donations from 994,000 donors, with an average of $37 per gift. The campaign has raised $86 million total this cycle.

What they're saying: “This campaign is making history, because we’re focused on restoring hope back to South Carolina,” Guy King, campaign spokesman said.

“While Lindsey Graham continues playing political games in Washington, Jaime Harrison is remaining laser-focused on the real issues impacting people here — like healthcare, broadband access, and COVID relief for businesses and families.

"After 25 years in Washington, Lindsey Graham has changed into someone voters no longer recognize, and these resources will be instrumental in our efforts to send Lindsey home in November.”

