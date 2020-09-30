1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Poll: Jaime Harrison tied with Lindsey Graham in South Carolina

Photos: Nathan Ouellette/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) is tied 48%-48% with Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison in the South Carolina Senate race, according to a Quinnipiac poll out Wednesday.

Why it matters: The race could be pivotal in deciding which party controls the Senate. Harrison was once thought to be a long shot against Graham, who won his last Senate race by a 10-point margin.

  • "There hasn't been a Democrat elected to the Senate from South Carolina since 1998. Outspent and labeled by critics as an apologist for President Trump, Lindsey Graham is facing the fight of his political life," said Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy in a news release.

By the numbers: Both candidates received 48% support from 1,123 likely South Carolina voters — unchanged from a Quinnipiac poll earlier this month.

  • 95% of voters who said they support a candidate said their minds have been made up about their pick, while another 4% said their minds could still be changed.
  • In general, 49% of likely voters said they want Republicans to win control of the U.S. Senate, while 44% said the same for Democrats.

Worth noting: President Trump's support in the state has declined since the Quinnipiac poll two weeks ago. The president received 48% support among likely voters (down from 51%), while former Vice President Joe Biden received 47% support (up from 45%) — a statistical tie.

Methodology: The poll surveyed 1,123 likely South Carolina voters September 23–27. It has a margin of error of ±2.9 percentage points.

Maria Arias
24 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Polls show Biden leading in Pennsylvania

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Getty Images photos: Brendan Smialowski/AFP and Jim Watson/AFP

Two polls out this week show Joe Biden leading over President Trump in the swing state of Pennsylvania, indicating the Supreme Court nomination this past weekend may have failed to reset the race in Trump's favor and shift the conversation away from the COVID-19 pandemic, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: While Biden could afford to lose the battleground state, he would have to pick up Arizona and win northern swing states that Democrats lost in 2016. Trump won Pennsylvania by less than 1 percentage point four years ago and "has virtually no path to a second term without Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes," the Times writes.

Alexi McCammondJonathan Swan
23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

What to watch in tonight's debate

Joe Biden (left) and President Trump (right) are facing off in Cleveland for the first presidential debate. Photos: Alex Wong (of Biden) and David Hume Kennerly (of Trump)/Getty Images

President Trump will try to break Joe Biden's composure by going after his son Hunter and other family members in tonight's first presidential debate — a campaign source tells Axios "nothing will be off the table" — while Biden plans to stick to the economy, coronavirus and new revelations about how Trump avoided paying taxes.

Driving the news: Biden and Trump are set to debate at 9pm ET at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, and it will be moderated by Fox News' Chris Wallace.

Jacob Knutson
19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden: "I am the Democratic Party right now"

Responding to President Trump's insistence that the Democratic Party "wants to go socialist medicine," Joe Biden said at the presidential debate on Tuesday: "I am the Democratic Party."

Why it matters: Trump has repeatedly claimed that the Democratic nominee is not in control of his party and that he will be "dominated" by progressives like Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Unlike other candidates who Biden ran against in the Democratic primary, he does not support Medicare for All or abolishing private health insurance.

