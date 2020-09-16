2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Poll shows Collins down 12 points, Graham tied with Democratic challenger

Photos: Greg Nash/pool/AFP; Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R) and Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) face rising odds in their high-profile re-election bids, according to a Quinnipiac poll released Wednesday.

Why it matters: Many thought Graham's Senate race was a long shot for Democrats, and the moderate Collins has served as a pivotal Republican swing vote on a number of key issues during the Trump presidency.

  • Collins, who has criticized Trump at times but voted to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and to acquit the president in his impeachment trial, is down 54%-42% to her Democratic challenger Sara Gideon, Maine's House Speaker.
  • Graham is tied 48%-48% with Jaime Harrison, his Democratic challenger and the first African-American chairman of South Carolina's Democratic party.

Meanwhile: Democrat Amy McGrath, who has raised massive amounts of cash in her high-profile Kentucky Senate race, is down 53%-41% to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, according to the Quinnipiac poll.

What they're saying: "Senate control hangs in the balance as the GOP confronts a likely nail biter in South Carolina and a possible knockout in Maine, offset by a presumably solid lead in Kentucky," Quinnipiac analyst Tim Malloy said in a press release.

Methodology: 1,164 likely voters surveyed in Kentucky with a MOE of ±2.9 percentage points. 1,183 likely voters surveyed in Maine with a MOE of ±2.9 percentage points. 969 likely voters surveyed in South Carolina with a MOE of ±3.2 percentage points.

Updated 43 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 p.m. ET: 29,664,114 — Total deaths: 937,111— Total recoveries: 20,148,709Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 p.m. ET: 6,610,352 — Total deaths: 196,349 — Total recoveries: 2,495,127 — Total tests: 89,987,708Map
  3. Politics: McEnany says herd immunity has never been White House strategy, despite Trump commentsNew York City mayor to furlough employees for a week, including himself.
  4. Health: Top health agency spokesperson takes leave of absence after accusing scientists of "sedition" — CDC director suggests face masks offer more protection than vaccine would.
  5. Education: Online learning's toll on kids' privacy — Teens dislike remote learning.
  6. Sports: Big Ten to resume football season in October MLB announces a double-bubble postseason.
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Fed upgrades expectations for pandemic-hit economy

Jerome Powell testifies before Congress in June. (Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Pool/ AFP via Getty Images)

The Federal Reserve said Wednesday that the economy will shrink by 3.7% this year — a rosier outlook than the 6.5% contraction initially projected in June.

Why it matters: The economy is still wrecked by the coronavirus pandemic, but has rebounded faster than some anticipated. Signs still suggest the recovery could stall out. The August unemployment rate is already lower than where the Fed, in June, said it would be by year-end.

Updated 3 hours ago - Health

Top HHS spokesperson takes leave of absence after accusing scientists of "sedition"

Michael Caputo in Washington, D.C. in May 2018. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson Michael Caputo is taking a 60 day leave of absence "to focus on his health and the well-being of his family," the agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

Driving the news: Caputo baselessly accused career scientists at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in a Facebook livestream on Sunday of gathering a "resistance unit" for "sedition" against President Trump, the New York Times reported on Tuesday. He apologized to staff on Tuesday, according to Politico.

