Sen. Lindsey Graham (R) and Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) face rising odds in their high-profile re-election bids, according to a Quinnipiac poll released Wednesday.

Why it matters: Many thought Graham's Senate race was a long shot for Democrats, and the moderate Collins has served as a pivotal Republican swing vote on a number of key issues during the Trump presidency.

Collins , who has criticized Trump at times but voted to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and to acquit the president in his impeachment trial, is down 54%-42% to her Democratic challenger Sara Gideon, Maine's House Speaker.

Graham is tied 48%-48% with Jaime Harrison, his Democratic challenger and the first African-American chairman of South Carolina's Democratic party.

Meanwhile: Democrat Amy McGrath, who has raised massive amounts of cash in her high-profile Kentucky Senate race, is down 53%-41% to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, according to the Quinnipiac poll.

What they're saying: "Senate control hangs in the balance as the GOP confronts a likely nail biter in South Carolina and a possible knockout in Maine, offset by a presumably solid lead in Kentucky," Quinnipiac analyst Tim Malloy said in a press release.

Methodology: 1,164 likely voters surveyed in Kentucky with a MOE of ±2.9 percentage points. 1,183 likely voters surveyed in Maine with a MOE of ±2.9 percentage points. 969 likely voters surveyed in South Carolina with a MOE of ±3.2 percentage points.