2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Susan Collins faces competitive Senate race, poll indicates

Fadel Allassan

Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) is up against a steep challenge for her seat for the first time since 1996, according to a Colby College poll, which shows her in a statistical tie with her expected Democratic opponent.

Why it matters: As one of the most centrist Republicans in the Senate during Trump's presidency, Collins has served as a pivotal swing vote on a number of key issues.

  • She voted to confirm controversial U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in 2018, and more recently she voted to acquit Trump in the impeachment trial.

Details: 43% of those polled indicated they would vote for Maine's House Speaker Sara Gideon in the November election, compared to the 42% who supported Collins.

  • 49% of respondents in the poll agreed with Collins' decision to acquit Trump, compared to 50% who did not. 39% of independents polled said the decision made them less likely to vote for Collins; 13% said it made them more likely to do so.

The state of play: Collins is among a handful of Republicans who Democrats are hoping to unseat in a bid to reclaim the Senate majority, per WSJ. Democrats would need to pick up four seats in 2020 to achieve a majority.

Methodology: The poll surveyed 1,008 registered Maine voters Feb. 10–13. The margin of error is ±3%.

Fadel Allassan

Susan Collins will vote to acquit Trump in impeachment trial

Photo: Alex Edelman/Getty Images

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Me.) announced Tuesday that she will vote to acquit President Trump in his impeachment trial, despite believing that the president's actions toward Ukraine “demonstrated very poor judgment.”

Why it matters: The moderate senator was thought to be among the likeliest of the Republicans to vote to convict Trump. Her decision to acquit Trump means Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) is Democrats' last chance for a bipartisan conviction vote.

Axios

Trump impeachment debate recap: Senators speak ahead of final vote

Photo: Alex Edelman/Getty Images

Senators spent Tuesday debating the articles of impeachment against President Trump ahead of the trial's resumption on Wednesday, when the chamber is expected to vote to acquit.

The big picture: Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) joined Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) in condemning Trump's conduct toward Ukraine as "inappropriate," but ultimately said she would vote to acquit. Sen. Mitt Romney, who along with Collins was one of two Republicans to vote in favor of witnesses, is the Democrats' last chance for a bipartisan conviction vote.

Axios

Mitt Romney says he will vote to convict Trump in impeachment trial

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) will vote to convict President Trump for abuse of power and acquit him for obstruction of Congress in the Senate impeachment trial.

Why it matters: Romney is the only Republican senator to break ranks and vote to remove Trump from office, though the president is still expected to be acquitted later today.

