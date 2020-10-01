1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

GOP super PAC will spend $10 million to help Lindsey Graham in South Carolina

Sen. Lindsey Graham. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The Senate Leadership Fund, a Republican super PAC, plans to spend $10 million in South Carolina, hoping to boost Sen. Lindsey Graham's re-election campaign as the race has tightened considerably, McClatchy reports.

Why it matters: The campaign has become unexpectedly competitive, with Graham's Democratic opponent, Jaime Harrison, having a massive financial advantage. Harrison was once thought to be a long shot against Graham in the typically Republican state, but the two are now tied 48%-48% according to a recent Quinnipiac poll.

The state of play: Harrison's fundraising has surged through small-dollar online donations, and now a Democratic super PAC is dropping an additional $6.5 million. "Harrison’s campaign had reserved more than $15 million in ads in October and November, according to a GOP source tracking the ad data, compared with just over $6 million in reservations for Graham and his Republican allies," per McClatchy.

  • The boost from SLF should balance the spending between campaigns, yet Harrison’s fundraising could still grow.
  • SLF president Steven Law said in a statement to McClatchy: “Our investment is an insurance policy helping South Carolinians understand Harrison is not the candidate he portrays himself to be — he is a hardcore liberal bought and paid for by his out of state donors who support a radical agenda.”

Fadel Allassan
23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Poll: Jaime Harrison tied with Lindsey Graham in South Carolina

Photos: Nathan Ouellette/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) is tied 48%-48% with Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison in the South Carolina Senate race, according to a Quinnipiac poll out Wednesday.

Why it matters: The race could be pivotal in deciding which party controls the Senate. Harrison was once thought to be a long shot against Graham, who won his last Senate race by a 10-point margin.

Rebecca FalconerAlexi McCammond
Updated 19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden raises $10 million during presidential debate

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate at the Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio on Wednesday. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden's campaign netted $3.8 million in fundraising in one hour as the first debate with President Trump aired Tuesday night, a campaign official told Axios.

Why it matters: The amount raised on the Democratic donation-processing site ActBlue from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. is the campaign's biggest fundraising total in a single hour on record. The money poured in during a fiery debate punctuated by interruptions and hallmarked by name-calling.

Felix Salmon, author of Capital
14 mins ago - Economy & Business

How equity became more attractive than debt

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The prime example of something highly improbable that became conventional wisdom: The idea that both interest rates and inflation will remain near zero for well over a decade.

Why it matters: As Axios' Dan Primack writes, private equity firms (the polite rebranding of "leveraged buyouts") have historically bought companies and loaded them up with debt.

