Kelly Loeffler, Raphael Warnock advance to Senate runoff election in Georgia

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R) and Rev. Raphael Warnock (D) will advance to a January runoff election for one of two Senate seats up for grabs in Georgia, AP projects.

The state of play: Loeffler was able to see out a challenge from Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) in the special election between the two Republicans and Warnock, as well as 18 other less competitive candidates.

Loeffler and Collins both campaigned heavily on their support for President Trump.

Loeffler has held the seat since former Republican Sen. Jonny Isakson resigned last December.

What they're saying: Collins conceded to Loeffler on Tuesday night, writing on Twitter: "She has my support and endorsement. I look forward to all Republicans coming together. Raphael Warnock would be a disaster for Georgia and America."